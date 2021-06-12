Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,076. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

