Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $121,527.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

