Tidex Token Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $31.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00161390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00195601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01161707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.34 or 1.00168033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

