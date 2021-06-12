TigerCash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.60 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $882,958.25 and approximately $7.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01118591 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

