TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TDPAY stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

