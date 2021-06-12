Tokes Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

