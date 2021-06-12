Tokes Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $13.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

