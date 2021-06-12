TopBidder (BID) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, TopBidder has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $86,278.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,676,437 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

