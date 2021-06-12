Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 188,349 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,349 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 983,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

