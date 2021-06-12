Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,823 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,430 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

