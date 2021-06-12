Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

