Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.