Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

