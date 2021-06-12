Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

LW opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.10. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

