Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $139,780,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $97.47 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

