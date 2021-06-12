Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

