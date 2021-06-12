Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,220,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 221.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

