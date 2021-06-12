Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.04 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,146,589 shares of company stock worth $283,391,850 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

