Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.45 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 325,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

