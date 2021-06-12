Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.25 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE:BWA opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

