Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.30 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

