Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

LULU stock opened at $338.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

