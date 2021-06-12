Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

