Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

