Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

