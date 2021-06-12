Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 131,299 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3,282,475.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of CDK Global worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $62,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

