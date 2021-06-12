Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 938,759 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 265.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 938,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.50% of Enerplus worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

