Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 217.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.59% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VET opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VET shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

