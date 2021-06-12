Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,750 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

