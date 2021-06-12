Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,574 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

