Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,556 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

