Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,263 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.