Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 43,318 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

