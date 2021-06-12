Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 437,834 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,834 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

