Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,398 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $299.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.