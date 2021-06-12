Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,487 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,406.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

