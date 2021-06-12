Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,120 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

