Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $332.73 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

