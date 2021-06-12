Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

