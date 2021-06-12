Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.32. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 2,696 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

