Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.44. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

