Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

