Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

