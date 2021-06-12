Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 852.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

