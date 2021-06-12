Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

