Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,797 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

