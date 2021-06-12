Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 6,020 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

