Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 6,575 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

