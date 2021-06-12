Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.