Trabzonspor Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00006813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $1.35 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00453558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

